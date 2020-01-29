Body of missing Guwahati businessman recovered

Body of Bhaskarjyoti Neog, the businessman from Guwahati, who was missing since January 25 was recovered in Mayong. According to reports, the body was recovered from Morishuti Beel near Patekibari in Mayong under Morigaon district on Wednesday evening.

Locals recovered the body from the lake. The body was reportedly stuffed in a sack. Sources in Mayong Police informed that Neog was involved in the trade of Assamese Day Gecko. He hails from Hatigaon area in the city.

Meanwhile, the police have recovered the vehicle (AS-21-H-3956), which was used in the murder of the businessman. The owner of the car was identified as one Dilip Barman.

(More details awaited)