A body has recovered at suspicious conditions near the railway track of Amguri Junction on Wednesday night by Railway police.

As per reports, the neck of the body was seen cut, while the body was recovered. Moreover, the deceased has been identified as Jitu Neug, a resident of Disiyalgaon in the Dikhoumukh region.

However, after recovered the body police had sent it to Simoluguri. Now, it’s under a suspicious matter that whether the deceased committed suicide or it was a pre-planned murder.