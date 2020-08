A large consignment of heroin has been seized on Monday by the Karbi Anglong Police in Bokajan.

The police officials recovered 572 grams of heroin packed in 33 soap sachets.

A Tata DIR with number plate AS 25 D 6816 was seized. The soap packets were hidden inside the spare tyre.

In this connection, Kasim Ali and Saddam Hussain have been apprehended.