Bokajan: Huge Cache of Arms Recovered, 4 Held

In a joint operation launched by Bokajan police and Assam Rifles, huge cache of arms and ammunitions has been recovered from the possession of four persons who have been arrested.

The Bokajan police arrested the four persons from Ghariyaldubi area after it received information from secret source.

The arrested have been identified as Raju Ghatowar, Krishna Orang, Lokash Kangari and Robert Haro.

Police recovered a .22mm gun, a .9mm pistol, two .22mm pistols, a Chinese grenade, a hand-made grenade and five rounds of bullet from their possession.

However, police said that they are not associated with any terrorists group and that they are investigating into the case.

