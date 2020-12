Bokajan: Over 10 Shops Gutted In Fire

A massive fire broke out at Lahorijan along the Assam- Nagaland border on Wednesday.

Reportedly, more than ten shops were gutted in the fire.

As per reports, several lakh rupees of goods were destroyed in the fire.

It was assumed that the blaze broke out due to short circuit.

Firefighters from Bokajan and sister state Nagaland arrived at the spot to douse the fire.