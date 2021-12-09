Bokajan Police Raid Pharmacy, Seize Banned Cough Syrup Bottles

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Bokajan Banned Cough Syrup
REPRESENTATIVE

Bokajan Police on Thursday raided a medical store in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

The raid was conducted on Choudhury Enterprise Medical Store in Bokajan, in connection with keeping banned cough syrups.

The medical store reportedly kept and sold banned chlorpheniramine cough syrups. In the raid, 29 such bottles of cough syrup were recovered.

Related News

Nagaland Killings: NSCN Refute Amit Shah’s Statement In…

Rounak Ali’s Child’s School Raided By CM’s…

IAF Chopper Crash: 2 Ambulances Carrying the Mortal Remains…

Year-Long Farmers Protest Comes to an End

The medical store was reportedly selling the banned cough syrup for a long time.

The owner of the medical store, Golab Chand Choudhury, has been arrested by the police in connection with the case.

ALSO READ: Nagaland Killings: NSCN Refute Amit Shah’s Statement In Parliament

You might also like
Top Stories

Wine Shops, Bars To Remain Closed Today In Bharalu-Jalukbari

National

Haryana: PM slams Congress over 1984 Sikh Riots, farmers’ land

Top Stories

ASSAM : Spend 7 Days in Quarantine centre & Get FIN Aid

Assam

Unhappy AGP workers to form new party on April 7

Assam

Explosion Along Assam-Mizoram Border Damages School

Assam

BJP finalizes list of candidates in Assam