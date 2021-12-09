Bokajan Police Raid Pharmacy, Seize Banned Cough Syrup Bottles

Bokajan Police on Thursday raided a medical store in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

The raid was conducted on Choudhury Enterprise Medical Store in Bokajan, in connection with keeping banned cough syrups.

The medical store reportedly kept and sold banned chlorpheniramine cough syrups. In the raid, 29 such bottles of cough syrup were recovered.

The medical store was reportedly selling the banned cough syrup for a long time.

The owner of the medical store, Golab Chand Choudhury, has been arrested by the police in connection with the case.

