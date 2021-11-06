Bokakhat: 16 Arrested After Father Lodge Complaint On Daughter’s Murder

An incident of murder has been reported in the Garaimari village number 1 of Mahuramukh in Bokakhat where 16 people have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the murder case.

The incident took place at Mahuramukh on the night of Diwali.

According to sources, a dead body identified to be of a woman named Seema Hazarika was found in a pond.

Following the incident, Seema Hazarika’s father lodged an FIR against 24 people at the Kamargaon police station in Bokakhat.

As per the sources, the accused who have been arrested are sequentially – Maina Das, Madhav Das, Ranjit Das, Lalu Das, Sunta Das, Putul Das, Nipen Das, Mukuli Das, Bitul Das, Rahul Das, Anant Das, Nitul Das, Malaya Das, Chuna Das, Biju Das, and Jaan Das.

Further investigation on the case is going on.