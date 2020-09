Swahid Kamala Miri Civil Hospital of Bokakhat will no longer register new patients except for the emergency cases for the next three days.

Joint Health Director of Golaghat has taken the decision in light of several COVID-19 cases emerging from the hospital.

Several employees of the hospital including Dr. Ajit Doloi, Ramen Gogoi (X-ray operator), Dilip Sharma (Ward Boy), Bikash Bora (MPW) and five nurses, among others, have tested positive for the virus.