Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Journalists Association staged a 2-hours demonstration under the aegis of Bokakhat Press Club and Electronic Media Journalists Association (EMJA) on Friday demanding protection and freedom of the journalists.

The agitators also sent a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the same through the Sub-Divisional Commissioner.

The planned satyagraha was staged outside Natya Mandir in Bokakhat.