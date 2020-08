Bokakhat: One Critically Injured After Glass Accident

A man is critically injured after heavy glass fell on him while unloading it from a Bolero pickup truck on Thursday.

The incident took place near a SBI bank in Balijan, Bokakhat.

The victim identified as Soneswar Sintu works at a hardware store named M. P Glass and Plywood and was helping unload the glass when the accident happened.

Sintu is currently admitted to a Bokakhat hospital.