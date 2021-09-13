Bokakhat: Road Accident Kills 1, Another Severely Injured

Fatal road accident in Bokakhat has taken the life of one on Sunday night at the National Highway 37.

According to sources, the accident took place after a motorcycle and another motor vehicle collided from two different directions in the night.

The incident took life of one on spot. The one who died on the accident was the man in the motorcycle.

The deceased has been identified as Bharat Gogoi of Jorhat. His motorcycle bore the registration number AS 03 U 2623.

The person on the other motor vehicle has also been severely injured in the accident.

Meanwhile, the dead body had been taken by the Bokakhat police and the injured man had been sent to nearby medical care.

