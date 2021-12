Three students from a school in Boko in Assam’s Kamrup district are reportedly missing since Friday.

The three students from Don Bosco High School are reportedly missing since appearing for a unit test.

The students, identified as Muktadir Alam, Kuldeep Rabha, and Chandan Narzary were studying in the eighth standard. They are reported missing since yesterday.

ALSO READ: Tinsukia: More Than 40 Temples Served Eviction Notices For Illegal Construction