Boko: ME School Teacher Commits Suicide

By Pratidin Bureau
82

Amid thousands of new teachers’ appointment in school, a teacher allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a tree inside his residence premises in Boko on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Hiren Kalita, 52- year-old ME School teacher.

The teacher committed suicide as he was appointed as a tutorial teacher after 15 years of his free service. He was a science teacher at Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan ME School, Kandalpara.

It may be stated that Kalita has been suffering from depression since February 5

Sadness surfaced among his students and loved ones after learning of his demise.

