Bollywood A-Listers Summoned In Drugs Probe

Actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh on Wednesday have been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs probe linked to the death investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Deepika Padukone has been summoned on Friday and Rakul Preet Singh on Thursday. Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will be questioned on Saturday and fashion designer Simone Khambatta will also be questioned on Thursday, an NDTV report stated.

According to the report, Deepika Padukone’s business manager Karishma Prakash will also be questioned on Friday in a case that the Narcotics Control Bureau had filed on the basis of WhatsApp messages retrieved from prime suspect Rhea Chakraborty’s mobile phone, which had revealed conversations on procuring drugs.

Investigators are looking into the role of Deepika Padukone — a Bollywood A-lister and one of the country’s top actors — reportedly after talent agency executive Jaya Saha’s phone revealed a WhatsApp chat between one “D” and “K” on arranging drugs. Shraddha Kapoor’s name reportedly also figured in the chats retrieved from Jaya Saha, who is being questioned too, the report added.