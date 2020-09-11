Bollywood Actor Aftab Shivdasani Tests COVID+

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani has tested positive for coronavirus today.

Taking to his social media handles, Shivdasani shared that he is currently quarantined at home. Shivdasani in June resumed shooting for ZEE5 series.

Shivdasani said, “Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and a mild fever and I got myself tested for COVID-19. Unfortunately, the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and the authorities, I have been advised home quarantine. I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently to please get yourself tested just to be safe.”

It further read, “With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal. I can’t emphasise more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitisers as much as possible as it can save lives. We will win this together. Love, Aftab.”