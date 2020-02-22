Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to visit Kaziranga

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will visit the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) soon. The KNP authorities have invited the Bollywood actor to visit the world heritage site and sources have informed that Akshay has given a “positive” response to the invitation.

However, no official confirmation has been made by the actor regarding his visit to the KNP.

It may be mentioned here that earlier, the KNP authorities have informed that the fund of Rs. 1 crore provided by Akshay Kumar during last year’s flood will be used to build highland for the animal at the national parks. The proposed highland will be built at the Bandardubi range in the KNP. Also, the remaining funds will be used to renovate some of the forest camps at the national park.

Last year, after the raging floodwaters wreaked havoc in Assam, the Bollywood actor had come forward to help the flood victims. The actor had donated Rs. 1 crore each to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and the Kaziranga National Park to help with the rescue and rehabilitation of flood victims.