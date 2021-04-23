Bollywood Actor Amit Mistry Dies Of Heart Attack

Bollywood actor Amit Mistry has passed on Friday following a heart attack at his home in Mumbai. He was only 47.

Mistry was known for his roles in movies including Kya Kehna, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, 99, Shor In The City, Yamla Pagla Deewana and A Gentleman. He also acted in TV and OTT shows.

According to his manager, he was at his home in Mumbai’s Andheri and suffered a heart attack after breakfast. He passed away on the spot before his parents could get any help.

Many actors of the fraternity offered their condolences on social media like Karanvir Bohra, Karan V Grover, Jacqueline Fernandes, Sumeet Vyas, Kubbra Sait, Rajesh Tailang, Cyrus Sahukar, Rajesh Tailang and many others.