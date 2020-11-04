Bollywood Actor Faraaz Khan Dies of Brain Infection

Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan passed away on Wednesday of a brain infection in Mumbai. He was undergoing treatment since October 8. He was 46. Actress Pooja Bhatt who helped out the actor’s family with the medical bills shared the news of the actor’s death through Twitter.

Pooja Bhatt in her tweet wrote, “With a heavy heart, I break the news that Faraaz Khan has left us for what I believe, is a better place. Gratitude to all for your help and good wishes when he needed it most. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill.” In another tweet, Pooja Bhatt paid tribute to Faraaz Khan as a musician and wrote: “May your music always play across time and space.”

Last month, Faraaz Khan’s brother Fahmaan Khan, also an actor, asked for financial help and set up a fundraising platform. He revealed that Faraaz Khan was hospitalized because of chest infection, after which he was diagnosed with brain infection, and that Rs 25 lakh was needed for treatment. Pooja Bhatt was among those who donated to the fund and requested everyone to reach out to make contributions. “Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well,” she tweeted.

Actress Kashmera Shah revealed that Salman Khan also helped pay Faraaz Khan’s medical bills: “Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb fame is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others.”

Faraaz Khan starred in films such as Fareb, Prithvi, Mehndi, Dulhan Banoo Main Teri and Chand Bujh Gaya. He featured in TV shows such as Ssshhhh…Koi Hai, Raat Hone Ko Hai and Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka.