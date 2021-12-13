Bollywood Actor Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora Test COVID-19 Positive

In a latest development, bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19. Along with Kareena, her best friend and co-actor of Golmaal Amrita Arora has also been infected with the virus.

Kareena Kapoor is yet to share an official statement on the matter. Even Amrita has not shared any update on the development.

For the unversed, Amrita and Kareena were out and about in Mumbai a couple of days back. They were spotted at a get together with Rhea Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta.

Several photos on Instagram from the girls night out has been shared by Kareena. There were even videos on Instagram of Kareena, Karisma and Amrita seated in a car with Laal Singh Chaddha actress hiding her face from the paps. She was brutally trolled for not posing for the shutterbugs properly and not acting appropriately.

Bollywood actor Kareena was even spotted last night in a casual outfit. She had picked up a blue sweatshirt with grey track pants and tied her hair in a neat bun. As per reports, the BMC has instructed the people who came in contact with Kareena and Amrita to undergo neccesary RTPCR test, reported Times Now.

Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. While Naga is making his Bollywood debut with the movie, Mona has shared the screen with Bebo and Aamir in 3 Idiots.

The film is a Hindi-langauge remake of Tom Hank’s Forrest Gump and is set to release April 14, 2022. It is being directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha marks Kareena’s third collaboration with Aamir Khan after Talaash and fans are excited to see the duo together.

ALSO READ: PhyGital is the New Normal in post-COVID scenario: Prof. Ujjwal K Chowdhury in 5th Dr. Anamika Ray National Media Lecture