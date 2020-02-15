NationalEntertainmentRegional

Bollywood Actors Visit Kamakhya Temple

By Pratidin Bureau
The Bollywood actors who have come to Guwahati for the 65th Filmfare Award visited Kamakhya temple on Saturday morning to seek blessings before the award ceremony which will be held today from 5.30 pm onwards at Sarusajai Stadium.

The actors who visited Kamakhya are Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Thanglen Soubam, Nikita Jaisinghani, Zena Kotwal, and Amol More while Madhuri Dixit along with a group of five will visit the temple later in the second group.

The actors have reached Guwahati on Friday afternoon while some of them will reach today to participate in the mega award show which will be held for the first time outside Mumbai.

