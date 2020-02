Guwahati is all set to host the glamorous award show, Filmfare Awards on February 15. Some of the celebrities had land in Guwahati on Friday afternoon where the Bollywood celebrities receive a grand welcome at LGBI Airport.

The celebrities who had reached in Guwahati on Friday afternoon are Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Kartik Aaryan.