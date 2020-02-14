Bollywood celebrities to reach Guwahati today

Guwahati is all set to host the glamorous award show, Filmfare Awards on February 15, 2020, and the list of celebrities who will attend the mega award has already been finalised.

Some of the celebrities will land in Guwahati on Friday afternoon. They are: Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Kartik Aaryan. They are likely to arrive at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in the city at around 2 PM.

Among other list-A actors who will come to Guwahati for this mega event are- Akshay Kumar, Sunny Leone, Disha Patani, Radhika Apte, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rajkummar Rao, Ali Faizal, Manish Paul, Sooraj Pancholi, Bhumi Pednekar, Pooja Hedgre, Parineeti and others.

The award will be hosted by Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal. Further, the audience is supposed to take their seats by 5:30 PM and the show will begin at 6:00 PM on February 15.