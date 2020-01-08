National

Bollywood celebs support CAA; BJP shares video

By Pratidin Bureau
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released a video with statements from Bollywood celebrities supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Among others, the video features singer Shaan, actors Ranvir Shorey and Tanisha Mukerji.

Interestingly, the video came days after Union Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda hosted a dinner in Mumbai for several Bollywood celebrities to discuss the CAA. However, the meeting was skipped by many top stars.

“The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 does not affect any Indian citizen. Watch what the artists have to say about CAA,” the BJP wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.

