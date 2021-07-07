NationalTop Stories

Bollywood Legend Dilip Kumar Passes Away At 98

By Pratidin Bureau

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday morning after prolonged illness, his family and doctors treating him said. He was 98.

Dilip Kumar, known to generations of film-goers as ‘tragedy king’, had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, since Tuesday. “He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am,” Dr Jalil Parkar, who had been treating the actor, told PTI.

“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return,” family friend Faisal Farooqui posted from the actor’s Twitter handle.

The “Mughal-e-Azam” actor had been in and out of hospitals in the last one month and the family was hoping he would get better.

