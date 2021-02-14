Bollywood Pays Tribute To Pulwama Martyrs

Tributes are pouring in for Pulwama terror attack martyrs from people across the country as well as from Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and more. It has been two years now since the attack took place that shook the nation.

On February 14, 2019, 40 brave Indian soldiers lost their lives in the line of duty after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the army convoy.

“Remembering our bravehearts of Pulwama Attack, we will always remain indebted for your supreme sacrifice,” Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter along with an image of the jawans,” tweeted Akshay Kumar.

Remembering our bravehearts of #PulwamaAttack, we will always remain indebted for your supreme sacrifice 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WLGQ1QJqIX — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2021

“On this day, two years back 40 soldiers sacrificed their lives for our nation in Pulwama attack. Prayers for the brave souls and their families. We’ll always be in debt of yours,” wrote Karthik Aryan.

#PulwamaAttack के शहीदों को नमन🙏 On this day, 2 years back 40 soldiers sacrificed their lives for our nation in Pulwama attack. Prayers for the brave souls and their families. We'll always be in debt of yours 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/wU0NDDmkTN — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 14, 2021

“India is not built by bricks & cement! It is the blood of our bravest which holds our country together! Never Forget!” tweeted former cricketer and BJP leader Gautam Gambhir.

India is not built by bricks & cement! It is the blood of our bravest which holds our country together! Never Forget! #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/pP5og5RASg — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 14, 2021

A salute to the brave hearts who sacrificed their life in the line of duty on this day. #PulwamaAttack — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) February 14, 2021

I bow my head down in respect for our brave soldiers who laid down their lives at Pulwama to keep us safe. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice, we stand in solidarity with our armed forces. Jai Hind 🇮🇳#pulwamaattack pic.twitter.com/EJ7VE19dzv — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 14, 2021

Varun Dhawan shared a picture on Instagram.