Bollywood Pays Tribute To Pulwama Martyrs

Tributes are pouring in for Pulwama terror attack martyrs from people across the country as well as from Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and more. It has been two years now since the attack took place that shook the nation.
On February 14, 2019, 40 brave Indian soldiers lost their lives in the line of duty after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the army convoy.
“Remembering our bravehearts of Pulwama Attack, we will always remain indebted for your supreme sacrifice,” Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter along with an image of the jawans,” tweeted Akshay Kumar.
“On this day, two years back 40 soldiers sacrificed their lives for our nation in Pulwama attack. Prayers for the brave souls and their families. We’ll always be in debt of yours,” wrote Karthik Aryan.
“India is not built by bricks & cement! It is the blood of our bravest which holds our country together! Never Forget!” tweeted former cricketer and BJP leader Gautam Gambhir.
Varun Dhawan shared a picture on Instagram.