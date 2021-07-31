Bollywood Singer and BJP Leader Babul Supriyo Quits Politics

The BJP’s Asansol MP, Babul Supriyo today said he is quitting politics in a facebook post.

The MP was dropped as Union Minister in the recent cabinet reshuffle. The Bollywood singer, however, made it clear that he was moving to any other party, mentioning that he was a “one-team player”, said a report.

He announced his decision to move on in a Facebook post that began with “I’m leaving…farewell.”

Supriyo wrote, “Heard everyone’s words — father, (mother) wife, daughter, two dear friends…After hearing everything, I say that I am not going to any other party – #TMC, #Congress, #CPIM, nowhere…I am a one Team Player! Have always supported one team #MohunBagan…Have backed only BJP in West Bengal…That’s it…I am going…”

“If you want to do social work, you can do it without being in politics…let’s organise myself a little first and then…,” he further added.

Earlier this month, Babul Supriyo was replaced as Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

A few months ago, he also lost the Tollygunj constituency by over 50,000 votes in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly election.

The political leader further thanked BJP Leaders and Ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda for “their love” towards him.

He clarified that his move wasn’t aimed at “bargaining”.