Bollywood stares at losses due To Coronavirus

Bollywood is all set to bear an estimated loss of somewhere between Rs 600-900 crore due to the coronavirus pandemic, Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said.

Most cinema halls (Approximately 3,500 plus screens) have been shut down across India. The pandemic has struck a huge blow to the collections of recently released ‘Baaghi 3’.

Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 3 which released on March 6 has to bear the worse effect, as right from the first week itself, the coronavirus induced panic among movie goers.

The corona scare will take a toll on everyone associated to showbiz industry right from the producers to the distributors, actors and especially daily wage workers who work on film and television sets.

Meanwhile, the release of multi-starrer ‘Sooryavanshi’ with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles has been pushed to an unannounced date and so is the case of Kabir Khan’s directed Ranveer Singh’s ’83’ which was supposed to release on April 10. The release date of both ‘83’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’ have been deferred.

Adarsh said that the situation in international markets where Indian cinema does well is even more despondent as coronavirus cases there are far more as compared to India. With cancelled shoots, delayed released and complete shutdown of most movie theaters country wide, the coronavirus outbreak has massively hit the prospects of big budget films in particular.