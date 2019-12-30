Bollywood | Top 10 highest money grossers of 2019

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer ‘War’ has become the highest-grossing film of 2019. So far, the film has collected over Rs 474 crore in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Here is a list of 10 Hindi films that turned out to the highest grossers of all time:
- WAR (Total box office collection: Rs 474.79 crore)
- SAAHO (Total box office collection: Rs 439 crore)
- KABIR SINGH (Total box office collection: Rs 379.02 crore)
- URI (Total box office collection: Rs 359.73 crore)
- BHARAT (Total box office collection: Rs 325.58 crore)
- HOUSEFULL 4 (Total box office collection: Rs 296 crore)
- MISSION MANGAL (Total box office collection: Rs 290.02 crore)
- GULY BOY (Total box office collection: Rs 238.16 crore)
- TOTAL DHAMAAL (Total box office collection: Rs 232.18 crore)
- CHHICHHORE (Total box office collection:Rs 212.67 crore)