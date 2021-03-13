Top StoriesRegional

Bomb Recovered Near Assam Rifles Camp In Manipur

By Pratidin Bureau
A bomb was recovered near an Assam Rifles transit camp in Manipur’s Imphal district late Friday.

Upon receiving the information, the bomb squad of Manipur police arrived at the spot and defused it.

According to the police, it is suspected that proscribed rebel outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) Progressive Group planted the bomb.

Notably just two days back, an Assam Rifles jawan was injured while trying to defuse another bomb planted near the camp. PREPAK had claimed responsibility for the same.

