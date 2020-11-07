Bombay HC Reserves Order On Arnab’s Bail Plea

Bombay High Court on Saturday reserved its order on Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea in a suicide abetment case. Goswami can however apply for a bail plea in a lower court.

The high court didn’t give any immediate relief to Goswami for third day in a row.

The court stated that under Section 439 of CRPC, Goswami can invoke a plea for interim bail and a trial court can decide on it within four days after hearing all parties.

According to Times of India, the court said that Goswami’s plea for quashing his bail plea will next be heard on December 10.

Goswami is currently kept at a local school, which has been designated as a COVID centre for the Alibaug prison.

The Republic TV editor-in-chief was arrested for a case dating back to 2018 when Anvay Naik, a 53-year old interior designer, and his mother Kumud Naik committed suicide in May 2018 in Alibaug. A suicide note was found allegedly written by Anvay which stated that Goswami and and two other individuals, Feroz Shaikh and Niteish Sarda, had not paid him Rs 5.40 crore which led to his financial constraints.