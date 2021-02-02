Top StoriesRegional

Bongaigaon: 1000 Ammunition Seized From Express Train

By Pratidin Bureau
The Railway Police has seized thousand ammunition from a passenger train at the New Bongaigaon railway junction on Tuesday evening.

Constable Moznul Haque and Amiya Talukdar who were at platform duty at 3 pm recovered 50 packages of 8 mm cartridges and 25 packets of .32 mm cartridges from coach S9 in Down Northeast Express.

Moreover, some fraudulent documents were recovered as well.

As per reports, the bags belonged to a CRPF jawan identified as Ashok Kumar Yadav who has been apprehended.

The value of the ammunition is yet to be confirmed.

An investigation is underway.

More details are awaited…

