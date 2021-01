At least seven shops were gutted after a massive fire erupted in Bongaigaon’s Boroisala bazaar late Tuesday night.

As per reports, the fire broke out at around 10:30 pm at night. The cause of the fire is suspected to be electrical short circuit in one of the shops.

Locals fortunately were able to douse the fire which was spreading across shops in the area.

Sources say goods worth Rs 20 lakh were reportedly destroyed.