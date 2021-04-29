Bongaigaon: An ULFA-I Leader Killed in an Encounter

An ULFA (I) leader Dwipen Saud has been killed in an encounter that broke out at Besimari in Bongaigaon district between police and the rebel group.

Saud had recently replaced former ULFA-I Deputy Commander-in-chief Drishti Rajkhowa as the commander of the outfit’s Western Command.

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said, “ULFA-I Commander Western Command, recently appointed to replace Drishti Rajkhowa, SS Col Dwipen Saud appears dead with bullet injury. He’s being taken to the hospital now.”

His gun man Padum Rai is apprehended alive with a weapon. Another weapon and a grenade recovered in the PO. Further search is on,” the DGP informed.

Police carried out the operation after receiving specific intel about ULFA-I’s plans of some high-profile kidnapping.

“We had intel that ULFA Western Command was planning some high-profile kidnapping in collaboration with other anti-India forces which now appears to be foiled. Today’s successful operation is due to high quality police intel input that worked out precisely for on ground action,” the DGP said.

