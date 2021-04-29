Bongaigaon: An ULFA-I Leader Killed in an Encounter

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Bongaigaon encounter
73

An ULFA (I) leader Dwipen Saud has been killed in an encounter that broke out at Besimari in Bongaigaon district between police and the rebel group.

Saud had recently replaced former ULFA-I  Deputy Commander-in-chief Drishti Rajkhowa as the commander of the outfit’s Western Command.

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said,  “ULFA-I Commander Western Command, recently appointed to replace Drishti Rajkhowa, SS Col Dwipen Saud appears dead with bullet injury. He’s being taken to the hospital now.” 

Related News

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Tests COVID-19 Positive

After 6.7 Magnitude Tremor, Six Quakes Hit Assam on Thursday

Bengal Polls: Final Phase of Voting Begins

Assam Sees Highest Single Day Covid Death Toll Of 22

His gun man Padum Rai is apprehended alive with a weapon. Another weapon and a grenade recovered in the PO. Further search is on,” the DGP informed. 

Police carried out the operation after receiving specific intel about ULFA-I’s plans of some high-profile kidnapping. 

“We had intel that ULFA Western Command was planning some high-profile kidnapping in collaboration with other anti-India forces which now appears to be foiled. Today’s successful operation is due to high quality police intel input that worked out precisely for on ground action,” the DGP said.

Also Read: ULFA(I) Leader Jibon Moran In Custody Of Indian Army

You might also like
World

Milk touches 140 per liter in Pakistan

Regional

Mob attacks election officials at Merapani

Top Stories

Whatsapp To Stop Working On Some Devices Come 2021

Regional

56% Students Can’t Read Bengali: Tripura CM

National

Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital

National

Delhi court grants bail to Shashi Tharoor in wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death case

Comments
Loading...