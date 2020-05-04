Bongaigaon : Himanta Takes Stock of COVID-19

The relaxation in Bongaigaon district for the third phase of lockdown will be decided after May 12, said state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while visiting the district’s civil hospital to take stock of the COVID-19 situation.

Visiting Bonagaigaon on Monday, the health minister said that the result for the test to be done on May 10 will come on May 11-12 and it will be after that the government will decide whether there will be any relaxation in the district.

Taking stock of the quarantine and containment zone of the Bongaigaon civil hospital, Sarma said that out of the five patients who were tested positive of COVID-19, the girl from Manikpur has been tested negative.

The minister in a Tweet said that he had advised the district administration to ensure finest care for the five patients tested positive for COVID-19. He said, “Visited Bongaigaon along with MoS @Pijush_hazarika to review #COVID19 situation, get first-hand assessment of the containment zone, and check preparedness at the Quarantine Centre at Civil Hospital. Advised Dest Admin to ensure finest care for 5 positive patients.”