Bongaigaon: Markets To Remain Closed On Sundays

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
All shops, commercial establishments and markets in Bongaigaon district will remain closed on Sundays, district deputy commissioner informed on Saturday.

However, hospitals, pharmacies, veterinary clinics will be allowed to operate, an official notification stated.

Restaurants and other eateries on the other hand may facilitate take-away and home delivery service till 6 PM, after which only home delivery will be allowed.

The decision was taken in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation in the state.

On Friday, Bongaigaon reported 765 fresh COVID cases and one death.

