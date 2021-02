In a shocking incident, few miscreants fired at a businessman in Bongaigaon’s Manikpur area on Thursday.

As per sources, the businessman identified as Rafiqul Islam was home-bound towards Garaimari in Chirang, when miscreants shot at him on Patiladaha-Alukhunda road in Kurshamari.

After the attack, critically wounded Islam was admitted to a nearby hospital.

Later, police personnel were present at the spot to investigate the incident.