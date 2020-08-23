Bongaigaon: No-Confidence Motion Against Panchayat President

8 members of North Shalmara sub-divisional administration on Sunday signed a no-confidence motion against the president of Kokila Gaon Panchayat of Bongaigaon, Abdus Sattar with allegations of corruption.

As per the members, Sattar was allegedly involed in large scale scams keeping the panchayat members in the dark. He is also accused of harassing its members for speaking against corruption and wrong-doings.

A total of 11 allegations of mistrust are lodged against Sattar.

The members have demanded strict action against the president.