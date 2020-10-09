Bongaigaon Police: OC, Two Constables Arrested

The Special Brach of Bongaigaon Police last night arrested three Police personnel of Gerukabari Police Outpost.

Among the arrested personnel include the OC of the Outpost Pritam Das and two constables.

Although the reason for their arrest has not been revealed yet, it is suspected that the development is just a face-saving measure to redeem the image after Bongaigaon Police’s failure to nab one of the accused involved in the SI exam scam Rubul Hazarika.