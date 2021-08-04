Boragaon Dumping Ground Closes From Today

Pratidin Bureau
Boragaon Dumping Ground Closed

The Baragaon Dumping Ground had finally been closed from today, i.e, August 4, Wednesday.

According to sources, the dumping ground was started in 2008.

Daily, the city would swarmed woth 27 compact vehicles filled with garbage that would get dumped into the Boragaon dumping site.

Around 522 metric tonnes of garbage is extracted daily at the dumping ground.

On the directions of the National Green Tribunal, the dumping site has finally been closed today.

Based on petitions filed since 2014, followed by numerous hearings, the National Green Tribunal in April 2019 directed Gauhati Municipal Corporation to shift the Boragaon dumping site within two months.

Notably, the Boragaon landfill has been affecting the protected site of Deepor Beel wetlands and wildlife sanctuary since a very long time.

