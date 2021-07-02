Border Dispute: 3 Villages Encroached by Mizoram Evicted

In a recent development, the Hailakandi district administration has cleared three forest villages in Dholaikhal area inside Assam land encroached by Mizoram. The Hailakandi SP, Ramandeep Kaur while confirming the news said that the operation went on at the border till late Thursday night.

The sources in the district administration said that a COVID-19 testing center constructed by Mizos in Jhumghar in Assam’s land has also been demolished by the Assam Police. Besides two camps constructed by the Mizos have also been demolished.

Mizoram’s bid to capture Assam land in the border has also been foiled by state police, sources claimed. It may be mentioned here that the tension escalated in Phaisen area in the border a few days back when the people living in the border informed the district administration that the Mizos have started construction and planted thousands of saplings of betel nut inside Assam land in Hailakandi district. Hailakandi shares a border with the Kolasib district of Mizoram. A team of officials from civil and police administration were present on Thursday during the demolition drive and clearance of forests.

Mizoram on Wednesday accused Assam of encroaching upon its land in the Kolasib district, in a new escalation of the border dispute between the two Northeastern states.

Kolasib district’s superintendent of police Vanlalfaka Ralte said over a hundred officials and policemen led by Assam’s Hailakandi district deputy commissioner and SP entered Mizoram’s territory and has been camping there since June 29,

The area, locally known as Aitlang hnar (the source of river Aitlang), belongs to Mizoram and is about 5 km from Vairengte village in Kolasib which borders Assam’s Karimganj district, he said.

