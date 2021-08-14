Border Marked Stones Wiped Out From Assam-Meghalaya Border in Boko

The border marked stones have been wiped out from the Assam-Meghalaya border near Boko in Assam since a long time, informed a Kamrup Administration deputation on Saturday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma discussed over the border issue with neighbouring states on the last day of budget session in the Assam Assembly on Friday.

Thereafter, a deputation of Kamrup Administration has visited the Assam-Meghalaya border in Boko to take note over the border marking issue on Saturday.

The Kamrup Administration deputation was present at the Assam-Meghalaya border’s Maulan in Lampi on Saturday.

MLA of Boko Constituency, Nandita Das was also present along with the members of Kamrup Administration in the border area today.

The deputation monitored the border areas of the Assam and Meghalaya today where they closely took note of the border area marked stones.

However, it was found that the border marks have been wiped out since a long time from the stones at the Assam-Meghalaya border area in Boko, Assam.