Border Row | Four States Demands Fresh Delimitation: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that four states have demanded fresh delimitation. The chief minister, while speaking at the Assam Assembly today said that in Survey of India, it has been mentioned that the conflict zones are in Assam.

He further stated that the neighbouring states are not following the journalistic limits and speaking about the historical boundaries.

“Recently 20 Border Outpost (BOP) have been established at Barak valley to solve the border issue,” he added.

He further stated that Mizoram has not occupied the land of Assam in the last two months and that Assam has taken back 200 hectares of land from Mizoram.

In terms of Lailapur incident, the High Court has issued guidelines and ordered the DGPs of both the states to file affidavits.

