Border Row: Mizoram Cops File Case Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Mizoram Police has filed a case against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and several officials of the state on charges of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy over the violent clash that erupted along the Assam-Mizoram border on July 26.

The case was filed under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including “attempt to murder”, at the Vairengte Police Station in Kolasib district of Mizoram, which borders Assam’s Cachar.

Among the policemen mentioned are an Assam Inspector General, a Deputy Inspector General, a Superintendent of Police. The Cachar district Deputy Commissioner, too, has been included, besides some 200 unnamed police personnel.

The officers have been asked to appear at Vairengte Police Station on August 1.

According to reports, the Mizoram Police issued notice for appearance to six Assam senior officials the same day Assam Police issued summons to Mizoram officials and another to the Rajya Sabha MP, K Vanlalvena in New Delhi in connection with the Monday clash between the two state police forces.

The two states have been at odds over the boundary for decades, but things flared up this week.

On Monday, violence broke out in the border area between the two states, with each side accusing the other of causing the violence and killing six Assam Police personnel and a civilian.

The clash flared up over an alleged construction by Mizoram in the disputed 198-square-mile stretch on the inter-state border — Lailapur under Dhalai of Cachar district in southern Assam and Vairengte in Kolasib district of northern Mizoram.

The Central Reserve Police Force has increased its deployment in these regions, with five companies (total of 500 troops) standing between the police forces of both the states.

Two more companies are on a standby.

