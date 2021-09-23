Borjhar: 12 Children Test COVID-19 Positive at SOS Village

COVID-19 pandemic hits SOS village in Borjhar as 12 children tested positive for the virus. According to reports, the children were suffering from fever, cold and cough and came out positive after they were tested.

Earlier also, 14 children were tested positive of the virus while another 12 have been infected with the virus yesterday.

The children have been admitted at COVID Care Centre.

Panic created in the area with the children being infected with the virus.

