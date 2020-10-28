Bornali Gogoi Assam’s 1st Woman Wing Commander of IAF

Assam girl Bornali Gogoi has brought laurel to the state after being selected as the first woman from the state as a wing commander of Indian Sir Force (IAF). Bornali, who hails from Lakhimpur joined IAF on May 27, 1996 as a pilot officer.

Gogoi later promoted as the Flying Officer, Flight Lieutenant and recently she has been promoted as the Wing Commander of IAF. She is the first woman from the state to be selected as the wing commander.

Born to Late Premdhar Gogoi and Anjali Gogoi of Lakhimpur, Bornali is the second child of the seven siblings. She secured 16th position in HSLC in 1985 from Jorhat Higher Secondary School. She completed her HS from Cotton College (University) and later secured gold medal in Electronics and Tele Communication from Assam Engineering College.

She completed her MTech from Birla Institute of Technology and Science.

Gogoi also received Presidents Award during her service in IAF.