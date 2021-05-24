Both Govt, ULFA-I Need To Create Ambience For Peace Talks: CM Sarma

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing the final session of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly, once again appealed to the United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I) to come forward for peace talks.

CM Sarma reiterated that “both the government as well as ULFA-I need to create an ambience for peace talks with an open mind for a peaceful Assam.”

During his address, CM Sarma also thanked the outfit’s chief Paresh Baruah for releasing the abducted ONGC employee, Ritual Saikia, after an appeal was made by the former during a press conference.

The Chief Minister said the move has brought in a ray of hope for a peaceful Assam.

“The next generation has the right to have a peaceful Assam and I therefore appeal to ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah to come forward for peace talks with the government,” CM Sarma said.

“So I wish to say that both the government and ULFA-I should, with an open mind, create an ambience for dialogue. Let the path of peace start from Ritul Saikia’s release,” he added.

He further assured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are also interested in a meaningful peace dialogue.