Boundary Issues With Assam To Be Settled Outside Court: Arunachal CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday asserted that the state government and Assam have come to an agreement to resolve issues related to interstate boundary out of the court.

“Interstate boundary issue has been long pending. I have discussed it with my Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and we have agreed to go for an out-of-court solution to all issues related to our boundary,” he addressed news outlets after participating in a virtual meet chaired by DoNER minister GK Reddy.

“If everything goes well, in the next few months we may see some concrete results towards instilling peace permanently along our boundaries,” the CM said.

Earlier in the day, four opposition parties in Arunachal Pradesh, including the Congress, wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention in resolving the boundary issues with Assam, after a recent controversy over Kimin area along the interstate border.

According to Khandu, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have stressed an amicable solution to the boundary disputes between the two states.