Boy Drowns To Death in Sootea, Another Missing

In an unfortunate turn of events, two youth had gone missing after going for a bath in Ghiladhari river in Sootea.

Identified as Rahul Baruah and Jitu Keut, both the boys were from Gereki in Sootea.

While Keut is still untraceable, the dead body of Baruah, as per sources, has been recovered.