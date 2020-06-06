Boy fights off cancer, scores 95% in SEBA board exams

In one of the most heartwarming stories of the recent times, a boy suffering from acute leukaemia (A type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow that affects white blood cells) passed the 10th board examination with 95% marks. The boy has been undergoing treatment for blood cancer for a couple of days in Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI).

Riaj Ali, student of Jaluguti HS School, scored 95 percent in SEBA Class tenth exams in spite of the fact that he was suffering from blood cancer.

Taking to Twitter, Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute has congratulated him, his family members and teachers on behalf of BBCI Family.

A boy with acute leukaemia( blood #cancer) undergoing treatment at @BorooahDr passed the 10th board examination with 95% marks. Heartiest congratulation to him, his family members and teachers from BBCI Family.👏👏👏 — Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (@BorooahDr) June 6, 2020

Acute lymphoblastic leukaemia is the most common childhood cancer. It occurs when a bone marrow cell develops errors in its DNA. Symptoms may include enlarged lymph nodes, bruising, fever, bone pain, bleeding from the gums and frequent infections. Treatments may include chemotherapy or targeted drugs that specifically kill cancer cells.