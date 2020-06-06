Boys Outshine Girls in HSLC Result

The boys’ have outshone girls in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination declared on Saturday. A total of 3,42,228 students appeared for the examination out of which 2,21,756 students passed in the examination.

The pass percentage of boys is 66.93 while that of the girls is 62.91.

The pass percentage in the HSLC examination stands at 68.80.

Out of 3,42,228 students who appeared, 48,278 students passed in 1st division, 77,850 passed in 2nd division while 95,628 students passed in the third division.

Meanwhile, the highest pass percentage reported from the Sivasagar district with 83.92%.